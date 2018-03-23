In Pictures: ‘Power grab’ protesters encircle Scottish Parliament

Have your say

Thousands of protesters encircled the Scottish Parliament with a living chain of hands as a symbolic gesture of protection against a “Westminster power grab”.

The Hands off our Parliament (HOOP) demonstration took place today at Holyrood where activists joined hands around the parliament building.

Protestors both in support and against the campaign for Scottish independence stood together against what they perceive to be “a Westminster power grab” and in defence of devolution.

The colourful demonstration saw protestors, decked out in saltires, descend on the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh.

They were joined by a small band of pipers and a fleet of bikers at the Scottish Capital.

