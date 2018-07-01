In pictures: Liam Gallagher closes day 2 of TRNSMT festival

Tens of thousands of music lovers once again flocked to a sold out Glasgow Green for day two of Scotland’s biggest music festival, and as TRNSMT fans bathed in glorious temperatures - with Glasgow reaching higher temperatures than Madrid – acts like Gerry Cinnamon, Kyle Falconer, Courteeners and Krept and Konan took to the stage.

Kicking things off on the Main Stage were Glasgow’s very own The LaFontaines with frontman Kerr Okan delighting the crowd as the band made their second consecutive appearance at the festival.

Addressing the audience, Kerr Okan, said: “Glasgow you look so good in the sunshine! Thanks for watching us, you are part of this band!”

Shed Seven followed with hits including ‘Disco Down’ and ‘Going for Gold’ as well as a cover of Stone Roses ‘I Am the Resurrection’

Krept x Konan, the London-based hip-hop duo who have seen a gradual rise to prominence over the last few years, took to the stage before the arrival

of possibly the most anticipated performance of TRNSMT’s first weekend - Gerry Cinnamon’s Main Stage set.

Just one year ago the local star took to the King Tut’s Powered by Utilita Stage, now a year later thousands of fans displayed their adoration for the one man show; with just an acoustic guitar the singer-songwriter from Castlemilk once again had the crowd eating out of his hands.

Fans over on the King Tut’s Powered by Utilita Stage were also treated to a strong line-up of both promising and established acts throughout the day, including openers The Night Café, BAS, The Academic, Scottish natives The Snuts and Kyle Falconer, who provided an insight into his upcoming solo album.

Ramz and IAMDDB continued the party into the early evening, before The Sherlocks closed proceedings with their straight-down-the-line indie sound.

As the evening rocked on, Wolf Alice’s performed hits such as ‘Silk’ and newer material including ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’, before the Courteeners took the Main Stage.

Ten years on from the release of their, now iconic, debut album St Jude, Courteeners wowed their fans with tunes like ‘Not Nineteen Forever’, ‘Notion’ and ‘Cavorting’.

Headline act Liam Gallagher then arrived stating: “So this is the famous Glasgow Green then? I’ve heard a lot about it.”

The former Oasis frontman’s performance then documented his 25-year career as one of the country’s most popular figures, with solo tunes such as ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’ tucked between Oasis classics such as ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Wonderwall’.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director said: “Today has had so many highlights; from the mass Shed Seven singalong to the absolute class of Liam Gallagher’s set. One of the biggest moments for me was watching local boy Gerry Cinnamon completely command the Main Stage in front of his biggest ever crowd. This felt like a real tipping point performance that people will be talking about for years to come. A future TRNSMT headliner was born.”