Alexander Edwards gives The Reprisal at Ferniehirst Castle.

IN PICTURES: Jethart Callant’s Festival

Jethart Callant Euan Munro’s big week was blessed with sunshine and plenty of support from townsfolk.

Here’s all our photos, thanks to Bill McBurnie, Thursday’s investiture, Friday’s rideout, fancy dress and ball, and Sunday’s handing back of the sashes ceremony...ready about how the day went here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/jethart-callant-euan-leads-town-s-festival-with-sincerity-and-pride-1-4966608

Rhona Evans, Lauren Cardwell, Claire Stevens and Gillian Scott in Murray's Green on Friday afternoon.
The newly-bussed flag is carried back to the callant's horse.
The principals' lasses and mums at Ferniehirst Castle.
