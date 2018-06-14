In pictures: How to make your own Scottish morning rolls

Morning rolls are one of Scotland’s best loved foods, Scottish food writer Fraser Wright provides a recipe on how to make your own.

You need to start these the night before you want to eat them, however they last well and toast very well too.

What you’ll need:

• 500g Canadian strong white bread flour (or a flour with a high gluten content, i.e. at least 14 per cent)

• 30g lard or vegetable shortening

• 10g sugar

• 10g salt

• 5g fast action yeast

• 400ml cold water For the Coating

• 50g plain flour

• 50g rice cones/flour

Method:

1 Rub the fat into the flour in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the sugar, salt and yeast.

2 Now pour in the water and mix until it is all incorporated. This is a wet dough but when you are using bread flour with such a high gluten content it can easily take that much water without becoming sloppy.

3 Remove the dough from the bowl and knead it for 1 minute until the dough has just become smooth with all the ingredients thoroughly combined.

4 With such a long ferment you don’t need to knead it too much. Put the dough back into the bowl and cover loosely with cling film. Put the bowl in the refrigerator to leave it to ferment for 12 – 16 hours.

5 The next morning combine the rice cones and plain flour for the coating. Take a large baking sheet and dust it liberally with the coating mixture (make sure to leave enough to coat the rolls).

6 Empty the dough on to a work surface which has been liberally dusted with the rice/flour coating mixture. This is where a large silicone spatula or scraper is useful.

7 Now using a dough scraper divide the dough into 8 pieces. Don’t worry if it is sticky or messy as these rolls aren’t supposed to look perfect.

8 Dust your fingers with the coating mixture and take each piece of dough, one at a time, and dip it into the coating mixture and place it on the baking sheet. They don’t need to be in the shape of a roll but try to keep in the air that is inside the dough.

9 Do this with each piece, placing them near to each other so that when they rise they will bake together. Despite the stickiness of this dough the coating mixture works wonders for stopping the dough from sticking to everything. Leave them to rise for 1 – 2 hours or until doubled in size.

10 Bake in a 250˚C preheated oven on a high shelf for 15 – 20 minutes or until the tops are dark. The rolls should be well fired for the right flavour.

• Recipe submitted by Fraser Wright

