In pictures: How Edinburgh protested Trump

Thousands of anti-Trump campaigners descended on the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh for a national demonstration against the US president’s visit

Similar scenes were seen yesterday in Glasgow, as today protestors marched in Edinburgh against Donald Trump.

Many carried placards with messages including “Dump Trump”, “Love Trumps Hate”, while others carried signs with messages for the American leader, including “Tweet off Twitter twit” and “Bolt ya rocket”.

Some protesters dressed up for the occasion, with one couple adorning Mexican-themed costumes and carrying a donkey pinata named “Donald”, and others dressed as caricature versions of Mr Trump himself.

The event saw the crowds set off on a march towards the city’s meadows area for a Carnival of Resistance event, where a 20ft inflatable depicting the US president as a nappy-clad baby holding a mobile phone will be flown.

Before leaving parliament, those attending listened to speeches from politicians including Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, SNP MP Tommy Sheppard and Greens MSP Alison Johnstone.

Mr Leonard told the crowds: “We are here today standing shoulder to shoulder, all parties and none, all faiths and none, standing together in this capital to send a message out to the world that Scotland stands united against Trump.”

He added: “Donald Trump is not welcome here. The horrific scenes at the Mexican border are just the latest example of his repudiation of decent human values. Caging children like animals is barbaric and we simply cannot roll out the red carpet for a US President who treats people that way.

“These demonstrations are not simply just about the politics of Donald Trump, it is about his moral values as well.”

Mr Sheppard said Mr Trump was now the “international cheerleader for bigotry, intolerance and prejudice throughout the world”.

“We need to stand up and those values and that glib sincere method of delivering them hold no place in 21st Century Scotland,” he said.

