Thousands enjoy the massed pipe bands and dancing displays at Floors Castle.

IN PICTURES: Floors Castle’s massed pipe bands day

More than 2,000 people enjoyed the sounds and sights of massed pipe bands and Highland dancing displays amid summer sunshine at Floors Castle on Sunday...read about it here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/thousands-enjoy-sunny-spectacle-of-massed-pipe-bands-at-floors-castle-1-4992828

The annual event is now a staple in the Kelso calender attracting visitors from across the region to the town...and photographer Brian Sutherland captured the day on camera for us.

Contributed
FlippPhotography
