In pictures: Five of the cheapest starter homes on the market right now

Get on the property market with one of these ready to move into homes, which are ideal for first time buyers

One bedroom flat, Sighthill Edinburgh

This first floor flat is located within a semi modern development in Edinburgh’s Sighthill area.

Available in a walk-in condition, the one-bedroom property has a spacious lounge, fitted kitchen, double bedroom with built in wardrobe space and a good sized bathroom which boasts electric underfloor heating.

Perfect as an investment or for first time buyers, this flat is on the market for offers over £77,995 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

One bedroom flat, Duke Street Glasgow

If you fancy moving to Glasgow’s east end then this one bedroom flat on Duke Street may be your ideal home.

Comprising a large, lounge decorated in a modern, neutral style, kitchen/dining area, bathroom and double bedroom, this property would be a great first home.

The flat is on the market with AB Property Consultants for offers over £77,500. One bedroom flat, Portobello Edinburgh

Fancy calling Leith home? Then take a look at this one bedroom flat in the heart of the popular district.

Consisting of a spacious open plan living room and kitchen area, double bedroom and bathroom, the property would be ideal for a first time buyer.

Situated in the Leith area of the City on Ferry Road, opposite Leith Library and Theatre, the flat benefits from good transport links and is close to Ocean Terminal, The Shore and Leith Walk.

The property is on the market for offers over £90,000 with Your Move.

One bedroom flat, Cessnock Glasgow

On the market for a fixed price of £61,000, this one bedroom flat is ideally located in Cessnock. The second floor flat is bright and spacious, and is close to local amenities and transport links. Sellers Aberdeen Considine say: “The property offers well laid out and flexible accommodation comprising entrance hallway, bright spacious bay window lounge, fully fitted kitchen with a range of wall and floor mounted units, double sized bedroom and bathroom with modern white three piece suite.

“The property is further complemented by electric heating, double glazing, and communal gardens to the rear.”

Dundas Estates Ostlers Way development, Fife

For house hunters looking to make a fresh start with a new property this year, Dundas Estates has a selection of luxury homes across Scotland that will be ready to move into by March.

One such development with properties available for a spring move is the popular Ostlers Way, located in the Chapel area of the bustling town of Kirkcaldy, just a few miles from the picturesque Fife coast.

The three, four and five bedroom detached and semi-detached homes currently on offer have all been designed with flexible living in mind and are the ideal choice for first time buyers, families and downsizers alike. Prices start from £168,500 for a three bedroom, semi-detached villa.

