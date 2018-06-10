In pictures: Edinburgh’s MoonWalk 2018

Have your say

Thousands of fundraisers “Walked the Walk of Fame” as Hollywood came to Holyrood for the the 13th MoonWalk Scotland this weekend.

It was a glamorous and spectacular night with participants donning incredible film star bras and fancy dress outfits, all raising money and awareness for breast cancer causes in Scotland.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE