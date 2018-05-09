In pictures: Edinburgh pubs owned by former Hearts and Hibs stars

IN the days before Scottish footballers could readily command the annual salary of your average investment banker, the country’s top players had to have a solid retirement plan in place for when they hung up their boots.

But what to do at the venerable old age of 35 with barely two O-Grades to rub together?

Desperate to remain in a world they knew, some went and earned their coaching badges, but for others, the traditional route was to open up a pub in their hometown.

After all, if you’re a successful local footballer, your name and face are arguably the two most valuable things you possess.

And supporters of big clubs like Hearts and Hibs would always be on hand to raise a glass (or five) to help a famous ex-player out.

From Jim Cruickshank to Gary Mackay, Lawrie Reilly to John “Yogi” Hughes, we’ve compiled an eleven-a-side list of legendary former Hearts and Hibs stars who swapped kits for kegs when their playing days came to an end.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE