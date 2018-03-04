In full: Which schools in Scotland are open tomorrow after snow?

Most schools across Scotland are set to reopen on Monday as infrastructure gets back on track following the extreme cold snap.
A yellow ‘be aware’ warning is in place for snow and ice for most of Scotland during Monday’s morning rush hour - but the majority of schools will reopen their doors to pupils.
All schools open
Argyle and Bute
Clackmannanshire
Dundee City
East Ayrshire
East Lothian
Edinburgh
Falkirk
Glasgow
North Lanarkshire
Perth and Kinross
Renfrewshire
Stirling
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire (flexible arrival until 9.45am)
No closures reported
Aberdeen City
Anderdeenshire
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
Orkney
Shetland
Borders - Secondary open for S4-S6 / 19 primary schools remain closed
East Dumbartonshire - All secondary schools open / Primary schools to have risk assessment
Inverclyde - Lady Alice and Whinhill Pimary schools closed / Craigmarloch and Lomond View Academy closed
West Lothian - All but 13 schools to open
Still to Decide
Angus
Dumfries and Galloway
Highland
Moray
North Ayrshire
South Ayrshire
Fife - Primary schools closed / Secondary schools to be decided