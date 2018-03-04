In full: Which schools in Scotland are open after snow?

Have your say

Most schools across Scotland are set to reopen today as infrastructure gets back on track following the extreme cold snap.

A yellow ‘be aware’ warning is in place for snow and ice for most of Scotland during Monday’s morning rush hour - but the majority of schools will reopen their doors to pupils.

All schools open

Argyle and Bute

Clackmannanshire

Dundee City

East Ayrshire

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Falkirk

Glasgow

North Lanarkshire

Perth and Kinross

Renfrewshire

Stirling

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire (flexible arrival until 9.45am)

No closures reported

Aberdeen City

Anderdeenshire

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

Orkney

Shetland

Borders - Secondary open for S4-S6 / 19 primary schools remain closed

East Dumbartonshire - All secondary schools open / Primary schools to have risk assessment

Inverclyde - Lady Alice and Whinhill Pimary schools closed / Craigmarloch and Lomond View Academy closed

West Lothian - All but 13 schools to open

Still to Decide

Angus

Dumfries and Galloway

Highland

Moray

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

Fife - Primary schools closed / Secondary schools to be decided