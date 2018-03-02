In full: The Toys ‘R’ Us stores having closing down sales in Scotland

The firm behind the administration of Toys ‘R’ Us has announced that it has launched a closing down sales programme across the entire Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us store portfolio.

The brand’s eight stores across Scotland will continue to trade until further notice and discounts of up to 25 per cent are now available on all products. These include all big brand and Babies “R” Us products - subject to terms and conditions.

With some stores due to close in the coming days, Moorfields are encouraging customers to take advantage of the heavy discounting as “soon as possible”, with gift cards and vouchers will be honoured whilst the stores continue to trade.

Simon Thomas, Joint Administrator and Partner at Moorfields, said: “We’ve introduced heavy discounts across the entire Toys “R” Us store portfolio today. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these special offers as soon as possible.

“Whilst stock levels are generally high, customers may find that the more popular brands begin to sell-out over the coming days.”

Scottish stores involved in the sales programme are as follows:

Almondvale Retail Park, Livingston

Mavor Avenue, East Kilbride

Craigleith Retail Park, Edinburgh

Glasgow The Forge, Glasgow

Helen Street, Glasgow

Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy

Thistle Marches Shopping Centre, Stirling

The Kingsway Park, Dundee