In full: The Poundworld stores closing across Scotland

Administrators have announced that they are to close a further 80 Poundworld stores around the UK, resulting in 1,024 job losses at the collapsed discount retailer.

Deloitte, which is overseeing the process, has struggled to sell the business as a whole but said the latest raft of closures will not affect a potential deal for the remaining business.

Only four stores are closing Scotland. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The 80 stores will all close over the weekend of July 20-22 and leave Poundworld with just 230 open branches.

Deloitte has turned down a bid for Poundworld from its founder, Chris Edwards, who was looking to save a raft of stores and safeguard around 3,000 jobs.

The Press Association has since revealed that the founder of rival Poundland, Steven Smith, is in early-stage talks about a bid to salvage part of Poundworld out of administration.

The full list of 80 Poundworld stores to close (Scottish stores in BOLD)

LOCATION TOTAL HEADCOUNT (JOBS LOST)

Aberdeen (14)

Banbury (Castle Quay Shopping Centre) (16)

Banbury (Banbury Cross Retail Park) (13)

Bexleyheath (17)

Birkenhead (8)

Blackburn (13)

Bloxwich (13)

Blyth Bargain Buys (9)

Bolton (7)

Bolton Breightmet (15)

Bootle (11)

Bradford (Forster Square) (23)

Bradford (Darley Street) (24)

Bristol (Avon Meads) (12)

Bristol (Channons Hill Retail Park) (14)

Bude (6)

Burton Upon Trent (10)

Canterbury (15)

Cardiff (14)

Chelmsford (16)

Chester (14)

Corby (13)

Coventry (Gallagher Retail Park) (20)

Coventry (Lower Precinct) (14)

Cramlington (15)

Dagenham (8)

Darlington (13)

Dewsbury (7)

Fleet (8)

Fulham (13)

Gateshead (14)

Glasgow (12)

Gloucester (15)

Greenock (12)

Grimsby (10)

Harlow (14)

Harrogate (17)

Havant (9)

Hinckley (10)

Huddersfield (New Street) (11)

Huddersfield (Piazza Centre) (6)

Inverness (12)

Jarrow (10)

Kings Lynn (26)

Kirkby (6)

Leeds Crown Point (11)

Leeds Kirkgate (13)

Leeds Kirkstall Rd (12)

Leicester (11)

Leicester Bargain Buys (7)

Liverpool (15)

Livingston (16)

Llanelli (13)

Llantrissant (11)

London Archway (17)

Manchester (11)

Merry Hill (15)

Merthyr Tydfil (13)

Middlesbrough (12)

Northampton (13)

Norwich (10)

Nottingham (16)

Portsmouth (18)

Rotherham (15)

Seacroft (Leeds) (10)

Selby (7)

Sheffield (12)

Shepherds Bush (19)

Shrewsbury (Meole Brace Retail Park) (18)

Shrewsbury (Pride Hill Shopping Centre) (10)

Slough (12)

South Shields (12)

Southport (7)

St Albans (16)

Stocksbridge (10)

Sunderland (17)

Sutton (10)

Swinton (7)

Watford (12)

Wood Green (17)

Total job losses (1,024)