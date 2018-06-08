In full: Scottish recipients of Queen’s Birthday Honours revealed

Have your say

SCOTS from fields including science, sport, education and business have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Here is the full list of Scottish recipients.

THE MOST ANCIENT AND MOST NOBLE ORDER OF THE THISTLE

Sir Ian Wood, GBE. Chancellor of the ORDER.

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Kenneth Dalglish, MBE. For services to Football to Charity and to the City of Liverpool. (Southport, Merseyside)

Douglas Jardine Flint, CBE. For services to the Finance Industry. (Robertsbridge, East Sussex)

Professor James Hough, OBE. Associate director, Institute for Gravitational Research, University of Glasgow. For services to the Detection of Gravitational Waves. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Tim Waterstone. Founder Waterstones. For services to Bookselling and to charity. (London)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

Brig Melville Stewart Jameson, CBE. Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross.

CVO

Mrs Janet Margaret Bowen. Lord-Lieutenant of Ross and Cromarty.

Sir Brian Gammell Ivory, CBE. Formerly chairman of Dumfries House Trust.

Lt Col Grenville Shaw Johnston, OBE, TD. Lord-Lieutenant of Moray.

ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

RVM

Philip Fernie. Deputy head Stalker Balmoral Estate.

Michael Anthony Fyfe. Joiner Balmoral Estate.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

GBE

Sir Craig Collins Reedie, CBE. President, World Anti-Doping Agency. For services to Sport. (Renfrewshire)

CBE

Ms Barbara Pettigrew Allison. Director Communications, Ministerial Support and Facilities, Scottish Government. For public service. (Biggar, Lanarkshire)

Alexander Hugh McCormack Begbie. Chief People Officer Standard Life. For services to Business and Social Inclusion. (Edinburgh)

Professor Lorna Anne Dawson. Principal Soil Scientist The James Hutton Institute. For services to Soil and Forensic Science. (Aberdeen)

William Dodds. Head Building Standards, Scottish Government. For public service. (Carluke, Lanarkshire)

Dr Alison Janet Elliot, OBE. Formerly Associate director, Centre for Theology and Public Issues, University of Edinburgh. For public service. (Edinburgh)

Professor Carole Hillenbrand, OBE. Emerita Professor in Islamic History, University of Edinburgh and Professor, University of St Andrews. For services to the Understanding of Islamic History. (Edinburgh)

Professor James Murdoch. Professor of Public Law University of Glasgow. For services to Education and to Human Rights. (Strathaven, Lanarkshire)

Dr Ethel Quayle. Reader in Clinical Psychology COPINE Research Project, University of Edinburgh. For services to the Online Welfare of Children and Young People. (Anstruther, Fife)

Professor Robert Steele. Senior Research Professor Prevention, Early Detection and Treatment of Colorectal Cancer, University of Dundee. For services to Public Health. (Perth and Kinross)

OBE

Pargan Singh Cheema. Chief executive The Scottish Grocers’ Federation. For services to Business, to Community Cohesion and to charity. (Bridge of Allan, Stirling and Falkirk)

David John Climie. Formerly Project director The Forth Replacement Crossing Project, Transport Scotland. For services to Engineering. (South Queensferry)

Professor Robert John McArthur Craik. Provost Emeritus Heriot-Watt University Malaysia. For services to Higher Education. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Annette Dryburgh. Senior Operational Advisor, Women’s Strategy Team, Scottish Prison Service. For services to Women Offenders. (Stirling)

Dr Andrew Kerr Fraser. Director of Public Health Science NHS Health Scotland. For services to Healthcare. (Edinburgh)

Michael Haines. Presenter Global Acts of Unity. For voluntary service to Tolerance and Education in the UK and Abroad. (Dundee)

Robin Charles Moreton Harper. Formerly chairman Scottish Wildlife Trust. For services to Nature Conservation and to Public Life in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Dr Ian William Jardine. Formerly chief executive Scottish Natural Heritage. For services to the Environment. (Bridge of Earn, Perth and Kinross)

Professor Phillip John. Executive Chair SCHOLAR Forum. For services to Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Julie Ann Joseph. Chief executive, Common Thread Ltd. For services to Childcare Provision in Scotland and to charity. (Dumfries and Galloway)

James Kane. Estates Area manager Scottish Prison Service. For services to the Scottish Prison Service and to charity. (West Lothian) William Stuart Laing. Formerly Chair Houlden Jewellers. For services to the Jewellery Industry. (Troon)

Dr Norman Alexander Lannigan. Formerly head Pharmacy and Prescribing Support Unit NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to Pharmaceutical Care and Medicines Management. (West Calder, West Lothian)

Professor James Law. Professor of Speech and Language Science Newcastle University. For services to Speech and Language Therapy. (Bridge of Allan, Stirling and Falkirk)

Professor Foo Yew Liew. Gardiner Professor of Immunology University of Glasgow. For services to Science and Medicine, particularly in Scotland and Hong Kong. (Glasgow)

Joseph Michael Martin. Formerly Project director Queensferry Crossing. For services to the UK Construction Industry. (Inverness-shire)

Ms Laurie Anne Matthew. Founder Eighteen and under. For services to Young People and Survivors of Sexual Abuse. (Perth and Kinross)

William Hay McCurrach. Curriculum head Food, City of Glasgow College. For services to Education in the Hospitality Industry. (Glasgow)

Lt Col Kimberly Anne McCutcheon. Formerly Commanding Officer First Aid Nursing Yeomanry. For services to the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry and Emergency Response in London. (Gattonside, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Mrs Katherine Sally McMath. County president, Girlguiding West Lothian. For services to Girlguiding and to the community in West Lothian. (Currie, Midlothian)

Charles McSherry. Director Lanarkshire Enterprise Services Ltd. For services to Business, to Education and to Small Businesses in Scotland. (Stirling)

Ms Angela Morgan. Formerly chief executive Includem. For services to Children and Families. (Alloa)

Michael Park. Chief executive Scottish White Fish Producers Association. For services to Marine Conservation. (Kincardineshire)

Ms Allison Cook Ramsay. Formerly Lead Nurse Learning Disabilities, NHS Forth Valley. For services to Learning Disability Nursing. (Falkirk)

Ms Lucinda Valerie Russell. Racehorse Trainer Arlary House Stables. For services to Horse Racing. (Milnathort, Perth and Kinross)

Peter Edgar Scott. Chief executive UK Independent Living Fund Scotland. For services to People with Disabilities. (Rutherglen, Glasgow) Norman Springford. Formerly Executive chairman Apex Hotels. For services to the Scottish Tourism Industry. (Edinburgh)

Professor Carol Elizabeth Tannahill. Director Glasgow Centre for Population Health and chief Social Policy Adviser, Scottish Government. For services to Public Health. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Ms Lindsey Margaret Watt. Formerly Headteacher Castleview Primary School. For services to Education in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

MBE

Ms Gillian Barclay. Head Dementia Innovation Team, Scottish Government. For services to Dementia Care and to Public Safety. (Inverkeithing, Fife)

Alastair Stirling Boyle. For services to charity particularly the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and to the Anthony Nolan Partnership. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Jonathan Burton. Community Pharmacist Right Medicine Pharmacy, University of Stirling. For services to Healthcare. (Alloa)

Professor Andrew Alexander Calder. Chair Tenovus Scotland and Scotland’s Churches Trust. For services to Obstetrics and to Gynaecology. (Strathtay, Perth and Kinross)

Mrs Mairi Anna Chrystal. Head, Stroke Nurse and Therapist Service, Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. For services to Stroke Patients in Scotland. (Aberdeen)

Roger Charles Coppock. Head Corporate and Forestry Support. For services to Forestry. (Clackmannanshire)

William Grieve Deans. Lifeboat Operations manager Aberdeen Lifeboat Station, Royal Naval Lifeboat Institute. For services to Maritime Safety. (Belhelvie, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Valerie Rose Doherty. Consultant Dermatologist The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and Chair, Scottish Melanoma Group. For services to Cancer Care. (Edinburgh)

William Dougray. Chairman East Renfrewshire Citizens’ Advice Bureau. For services to the community in East Renfrewshire. (Barrhead, Renfrewshire)

Miss Catherine Mary Duffy. Formerly Principal Solicitor Legal Services Department, Police Scotland. For services to Law and Order. (Glasgow)

Dr Anne Marie Colette Ferguson. Director of Nursing Midwifery and Allied Health Professions, NHS Education for Scotland. For services to Health Education and Training. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)

Miss Catherine Ferrie. Formerly Senior Lecturer head of School and director of Curriculum, Dundee and Angus College. For services to Further Education. (Arbroath)

Ms Margaret Ann Fleming. Chief executive Scottish Volleyball Association. For services to Volleyball. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Mrs Sylvia Jane Fleming. Director, Extrordinair. For services to the Freight Forwarding Industry and to the Welfare of Animals in Transit. (Coldingham, Berwickshire)

Dr Alasdair Buchanan Gillies. Trustee Scottish Showbusiness Benevolent Fund and chairman, Gaelic Language Promotion Trust. For services to Music, to the Gaelic Language and to charity. (Milngavie, Dunbartonshire)

David Young Gourlay. Head Coach Scotland Lawn Bowls. For services to Bowls.

Iain Alexander Gunn. (Gunn of Banniskirk) chief, Clan Gunn. For services to the Arts, Heritage and the Economy in Caithness. (Lybster) Dr Sadhu-Ram Gupta. For services to Ophthalmology and to charity in the UK and Abroad. (Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire)

Mrs Moira Henderson. Owner, The Rings. For services to Accessible Tourism in Fife. (Cupar, Fife)

Mrs Fiona Helen Highet. Senior Entomologist, Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture. For services to Bee Health. (Cupar, Fife)

William Hope. For voluntary service in Elgin and Moray. (Elgin)

Alistair John Huddleston. Biology Teacher Peebles High School. For services to Education. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Ms Aphroditi Catherine Hutchison. Formerly Chair Netball Scotland. For services to Netball. (Shawlands, Glasgow)

Alexander Jackson. For services to Cross Country Running in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Miss Lynne Roberts Kennedy. Managing Editor Business Women Scotland Ltd. For services to the Promotion of Women in Business. (Glasgow)

Mrs Kirsty Margaret Letton. For services to Curling. (Troon)

Mrs Marilyn Margaret Livingstone. Director, The Adam Smith Global Foundation and Chairperson, Cottage Family Centre. For services to the community in Kirkcaldy, Fife. (Kirkcaldy)

Mrs Sandra MacDonald. Captain, 34th Glasgow Girls’ Brigade. For services to the Girls’ Brigade and Govan and Linthouse Parish Church. (Paisley)

Archibald Robert MacMillan. Founder, The Kintyre Smokehouse, Macmillan Foods. For services to the Scottish Seafood Industry. (Kintyre)

Ewan Gordon Cameron MacPherson. Chairman, Royal Yachting Association Scotland. For voluntary service to Sailing. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

Mrs Flora Scott Martin. For services to Children and Young People, particularly through Action for Children Scotland. (Glasgow)

Dr Bridget McCalister. Founder and secretary The Driving Force. For services to charity in Scotland. (Dunblane)

Colin McEachran. For services to Target Shooting and to Commonwealth Games Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Carol Diane McGregor. For services to charity. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross) Mrs Teresa McNally. Member, Scottish Federation of Housing Associations. For services to Community Housing. (Alloa)

Ms Sharon Anne Moore. Industry Technical Leader for Travel and Transportation IBM UK Ltd. For services to Women in Technology Based Industries. (Edinburgh)

Ms Clare Morrison. Lead Pharmacist (Quality Improvement) NHS Highland. For services to Healthcare. (Avoch, Ross and Cromarty)

Mrs June Margaret Dorothy Morrison. For voluntary political service. (Aberdeen)

Ms Valerie Morag Munro. Trustee and Lately Chair North Edinburgh Arts. For services to Community Arts and Regeneration. (Edinburgh)

Ms Gillian Murray. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Lanarkshire)

Alistair McInnes Newton. For services to People with Neurological Illnesses particularly Dystonia. (St Andrews)

Ms Christine Mary Primrose. For services to Gaelic Music to Culture and to Education in Scotland and Internationally. (Isle of Skye)

Gordon Robertson. For services to Disability Athletics. (Glasgow) Mrs Diane Margaret Ross. For services to the Scouting Movement and to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Carol Francis Russell. Chair, HOPE for Autism. For services to Speech and Language Therapy Education, to Autism Awareness and to charity. (Airdrie)

Ronald Kenneth Sloan. Chairman SportsAid Scotland. For services to Sport and to charity. (Edinburgh)

Robert William Robertson Tait. For services to the Promotion of Music in Scotland and to voluntary service in Falkirk. (Polmont, Stirling and Falkirk)

Stuart Joseph Thompson. For services to charity and to the community in Gretna and Annan Dumfries and Galloway. (Gretna)

Mrs Ann Marr Wells. World War One Commemorations Officer, Scottish Government. For services to the History of World War One in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Hilary Anne Wiggans. Tayside Regional In-Court Adviser, Dundee Citizens’ Advice Bureau. For services to the Justice System in Scotland and to the community in Dundee. (Dundee)

Alexander Craig Wilkie, DL. Formerly Business Development and Relationship director, Muller Dairy. For services to the British and International Dairy Industry and to the community in Lanarkshire. (Blantyre, Lanarkshire)

Ronald Bruce Wilson. Formerly Company secretary Border Union Agricultural Society. For services to Agriculture and to the community in the Scottish Borders and North Northumberland. (Kelso)

Frederick Young. Formerly chief executive, The Scottish Schools Education Research Centre. For services to STEM Education in Scotland. (Kinross)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

Mrs Joy Adams. Volunteer, Edenholme Care Home. For services to Older People in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. (Stonehaven)

Andrew Davidson Ainslie. Pipe Major Duns Pipe Band. For services to Music and to the community in Berwickshire. (Duns)

Peter John Angus. For services to the community in Dingwall Ross-shire. (Dingwall)

Archibald Campbell Baird. Curator Heritage of Golf Museum, Gullane. For services to the History of Golf. (Aberlady, East Lothian)

Brian Robert Budge. World Wars Historian. For services to Military History in Orkney. (Kirkwall)

Miss Doreen Mary Malize Calder. For services to Equestrianism and to the community in Berwickshire. (Duns) Mrs Colette Margaret Catherine Cunningham. Director, Scottish North American Business Council and Events manager, CBI Scotland. For services to Business and Public Service. (Johnstone)

Mrs Mary Cleland Bilsland Duckett. For voluntary service in Larkhall, Hamilton and South Lanarkshire. (Larkhall)

Mrs Marie Ann Dunbar. Playgroup Leader, St Columba’s Playgroup, Annan. For services to Early Years Education and to the community in Dumfries and Galloway. (Annan)

Miss Emily Jane Findlay. For services to Cancer Awareness and to charity in Orkney and the North of Scotland. (Orphir, Orkney)

Mrs Isabel Ann Grant. Formerly Finance and Administration assistant, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. For services to the Aberdeen Business Community. (Kemnay, Aberdeenshire)

Mrs Jane Jeanie Jenny Gray. For services to the Scouting Movement and to the community in Newmachar and Aberdeen. (Newmachar, Aberdeenshire)

Professor Josephine Angela Haythornthwaite. Convenor Board of Trustees, Maryhill Integration Network. For services to Asylum Seekers in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Mrs Eleanor Scott Hogarth. Founder and manager, Charity for Care Shop, Kelso. For services to charity in the Scottish Borders. (Kelso)

Mrs Patricia Irene Holder. For charitable service to Save the Children. (Dingwall)

Mrs Frances Kilgour McFarlane Jones. Founder and lately Organiser, Coeliac Group, Glasgow. For services to People with Coeliac Disease. (Bearsden)

Frank Jordan. Honorary president Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming and Water Polo Club. For services to Swimming and Water Polo in Dundee. (Dundee)

Alastair Knowles. For services to the community in Musselburgh. (Musselburgh)

Ms Charlotte Elizabeth MacDonald. For services to the Special Olympics and to Riding for the Disabled. (Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire)

Mrs Diana Clark MacIntosh. Chair, Save the Children, Helensburgh. For services to charity. (Helensburgh)

Kenneth McChlery. Administrative assistant Border Force, Glasgow. For public service and to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Mrs Karen Anne McCurry. Manager, Multiple Sclerosis Centre, Mid Argyll. For services to Healthcare and charity. (Lochgilphead)

Mrs Deborah McLean. Honorary president, Save The Children Grampian Branch. For services to the community in Aberdeenshire and to charity. (Alford, Aberdeenshire)

Mrs Linda Davidson McLeod. Chair, Breathe Easy Clackmannanshire. For services to those with Lung Conditions. (Alloa)

Mrs Sheenah Nelson. For services to Macmillan Cancer Support and to Heart charities in West Dunbartonshire and Lomond. (Alexandria, Dunbartonshire)

Mrs Anne Pack. Personal assistant to the chief executive, Hutton Institute. For services to Agricultural Research, to Scottish Culture and to charity. (Inchture, Perth and Kinross)

Alastair Paisley. For political and public service. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Elizabeth Clark Pearson. For services to Music and Education in Lanarkshire. (Wishaw)

Ms Mairi McIntyre Philp. For services to the community in Comrie Perthshire. (Crieff)

David Robertson Ramsay. For services to Heritage to Special Needs Education and to charity in Kincardineshire. (Stonehaven)

Mrs Elizabeth Rice. Piper, Moodiesburn and District Pipe Band. For services to Music Education. (Glasgow)

Alexander Derek Scott. Honorary president Angus, Fife and Perthshire, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel. (Arbroath)

Mrs Connie Smillie. Executive Officer, Programme Support to UK Aid Direct. For public and voluntary service. (East Kilbride)

Allan Hamilton Stewart. Founder Team Chivas. For charitable service. (Balloch)

Nicholas Richard Walker. Director Puffer Preservation Trust and Skipper, the VIC 32. For services to Tourism, to Marine Heritage and to charity. (Lochgilphead)

Mrs Charlotte Elizabeth Weir. Volunteer, Glasgow City Mission. For voluntary service in Glasgow and Arran. (Isle of Arran)

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL

Superintendent Suzanne Mertes, Inspector Craig Rankine. Police Service of Scotland.

QUEEN’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL

Watch Manager Rosemary Curtis. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Group Manager Elizabeth Logan. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Area Manager William David Rout. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

Patrick McGrattan. Paramedic Scottish Ambulance Service.