In full: List of council areas that have closed schools

Scotland is being battered by snow, wind, and sub-zero temperatures as the so-called ‘beast from the east’ brings cold air to most of the country, causing havoc to travel plans and schools.

Most of Scotland’s council areas have now advised parents that their schools, including primary, secondary, and specialist are all closed for the day, as well as nurseries.

While some council areas have closed all of their schools, a number of other local authorities have advised that either all of their schools are open, or that closures are limited.

COUNCILS THAT HAVE CLOSED ALL SCHOOLS

Glasgow

South Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire

Stirling

Falkirk

Inverclyde

East Renfrewshire

East Dunbartonshire

West Dunbartonshire

Fife

Edinburgh

West Lothian

East Lothian

Clackmannanshire

Midlothian

Borders

Renfrewshire

COUNCILS WITH LIMITED CLOSURES

Perth and Kinross

Aberdeen

Dumfries and Galloway

Moray

East Ayrshire

Highland

North Ayrshire

Angus

Aberdeenshire (most schools closed)

COUNCILS WITH NO CLOSURES AT PRESENT

South Ayrshire

Dundee City

Argyll and Bute

Orkney

Shetland

Na h-Eileanan Siar