In full: List of council areas that have closed schools

Scotland is being battered by snow, wind, and sub-zero temperatures as the so-called ‘beast from the east’ brings cold air to most of the country, causing havoc to travel plans and schools.
Most of Scotland’s council areas have now advised parents that their schools, including primary, secondary, and specialist are all closed for the day, as well as nurseries.
While some council areas have closed all of their schools, a number of other local authorities have advised that either all of their schools are open, or that closures are limited.
COUNCILS THAT HAVE CLOSED ALL SCHOOLS
Glasgow
South Lanarkshire
North Lanarkshire
Stirling
Falkirk
Inverclyde
East Renfrewshire
East Dunbartonshire
West Dunbartonshire
Fife
Edinburgh
West Lothian
East Lothian
Clackmannanshire
Midlothian
Borders
Renfrewshire
COUNCILS WITH LIMITED CLOSURES
Perth and Kinross
Aberdeen
Dumfries and Galloway
Moray
East Ayrshire
Highland
North Ayrshire
Angus
Aberdeenshire (most schools closed)
COUNCILS WITH NO CLOSURES AT PRESENT
South Ayrshire
Dundee City
Argyll and Bute
Orkney
Shetland
Na h-Eileanan Siar