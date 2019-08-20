The crash happened at the corner of North Castle Street and Queen Street.

Images show aftermath of Queen Street taxi crash which leaves man in hospital

New pictures show the aftermath of a serious collision in Edinburgh today which involved a taxi striking a pedestrian on the pavement of the city's Queen Street.

A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital following the incident at the junction of North Castle Street, which happened at about 1pm. Police are investigating the possibility that the taxi driver may have suffered a 'medical incident' at the wheel.

The taxi struck a pedestrian before coming to rest against an estate agents on Queen Street.

1. Black Cab

The taxi came to rest against the building housing Murray & Currie Property Sales & Lettings. Pic: contributed.

2. Emergency Services

North Castle Street was closed off by police.

3. Road Closed

Poilce say the road could be closed for several hours.

4. North Castle Street

