Images released after two men attacked in Edinburgh city centre

Police in Edinburgh have released images of a man they wish to trace following a serious assault in the city centre.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday, 8 September on Morrison Street, when two men walking in the direction of Haymarket Station were approached by a man who assaulted them.

Both victims sustained serious head and facial injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatement.

Officers are keen to trace the man pictured, as he may be able to help the investigation.

He is described as white, aged between 30 and 40-years-old, around 6ft tall and of stocky build. He had short dark brown hair and was wearing a green jumper over a blue shirt, denim jeans and brown shoes.

Detective Constable Ryan Lee from Gayfield CID said: “This was a vicious attack that left both victims with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the images, and who may know of his current whereabouts, to come forward and assist with our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 4466 of 8th September, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

