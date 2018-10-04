Illness forces Andy Gray to withdraw from King’s Theatre panto

Andy Gray has confirmed that he has withdrawn from Beauty and the Beast at the King’s Theatre following advice from his doctors.

He had been due to star in this year’s Beauty and the Beast alongside Grant Stott and Allan Stewart but has been forced to pull out on medical grounds.

The Kings 2017 Panto - Andy Gray as Buttons 'Grant Stott as Hibernia Hardup' Allan Stewart as Fairy May 'Photo by Douglas Robertson

Doctors have advised not to go back to work following an operation which also saw him cancel his Edinburgh Fringe show.

Despite the news, he has promised fans that he will return next year.

READ MORE: Fringe show cancelled as star Andy Gray struck down with illness

Andy Gray had been scheduled to play Hector Potty in the pantomime, which opens on December 1st at the King’s.

Commenting on his withdrawal Andy Gray told All Edinburgh Theatre: “It is with great sadness that I’ll leave the boys, and the incredible pantomime family at the King’s Theatre, to it for this year while I rest up at home in my Batman pyjamas.

“My doctors have advised that it is too soon to undertake a stage role, especially one opposite those dafties Allan and Grant. I’ll miss them all, but will be back out there in next year’s pantomime and look forward to it already.”

In a joint statement Duncan Hendry, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres, and Michael Harrison, Managing Director of Qdos Entertainment, the company behind the production of the King’s pantomime said: “We fully support Andy’s decision to take some time away to rest, and we all wish him a speedy recovery so that he can get back to what he does best; causing mayhem on stage at the King’s, right where he belongs.

“The show must, however, go on, and with Andy’s full support Allan and Grant will continue at the helm of another fantastic show for Edinburgh audiences to enjoy, as they do every year.”

No announcement has been made concerning the recasting of Hector Potty, although Allan Stewart and Grant Stott will continue in their roles.