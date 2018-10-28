IKM launches new mobile mapping technology

Have your say

Falkirk-based firm IKM Surveying, part of IKM Consulting Group, is launching a new mobile mapping service to boost the efficiency and safety of road survey procedures.

Following a successful pilot with road maintenance provider Bear Scotland, IKM will launch its new technology at RoadExpo on 31 October and 1 November.

It uses a vehicle-mounted system, multi-camera imaging and field software to capture data of roads, rail, land and waterways, as well as geographic information system (GIS) data collection and asset management to efficiently map transport and infrastructure projects.

The system also improves safety conditions as the surveyor remains in the vehicle.

IKM Consulting MD David Taylor said: “Having access to a data set that provides such a complete picture of the route for maintenance and integrity purposes can only improve the way roadway projects are undertaken in the future.

“The time saved from traditional survey methods and potential for project collaboration will drive long term roadway maintenance programmes in the future.”

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west operating company representative, added: “Unlike a traditional topographical survey, mobile mapping with IKM Surveying is much more efficient and safer.

“Using the mobile mapping system also eliminates the need for traffic management, helping to reduce potential delays and disruption to road users, while also reducing the need for special access or time on the road.”