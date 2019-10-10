'Idiot parents' putting children at risk letting them pose next to randy deer

Idiot parents are putting their children at risk by getting them to pose next to randy deer, a park warden has warned, because they're as dangerous as lions.

After a spate of attacks across The Royal Parks in recent years, officials have warned parents they could be endangering their children by posing for photos alongside rutting stags.

Last year a young girl was airlifted to hospital after being gored by a stag in Bushy Park - where there are more than 300 wild deer - because she was "standing very close to the stag and taking photos", prompting park officials to warn visitors to stay 50 metres away from the deer at all times.

Calls for people to keep their distance from the animals have intensified in recent days, after shocking footage emerged of a stag ramming its antlers into a car in Richmond Park.

Over a thousand red stags and fallow bucks will be flooded with testosterone and adrenaline between now and November, as they roar and clash their antlers in a bid to fight off rivals and attract a mate.

Adam Curtis, the Assistant Park Manager for Richmond Park, said: "These incidents almost exclusively happen when people ignore our 50-metre rule and get too close.

"You wouldn't go on safari and take a selfie with a lion - the same logic should apply here.

"My advice is to be inconspicuous, and if you want to see rutting deer in action then take binoculars."

The parks are also urging photographers, for their own safety, to avoid overcrowding the deer by using long lenses.

Dog owners have also been told to walk their dogs elsewhere until rutting season ends, as it is not uncommon for them to be attacked by deer.

In recent years The Royal Parks has introduced a 'Volunteer Ranger Service' in Bushy Park and Richmond Park in a bid to educate visitors on wildlife protection issues and discourage behaviour that puts people at risk.

Mr Curtis said: "Approaching wild deer at any time of year is unwise, but during rutting season it's downright dangerous.

"Putting yourself, child or dog dear a 25 stone stag with sharp antlers is extremely risky.

"Being hit by a stag running at its full speed of 30 miles-per-hour is the equivalent of being mowed down by a motorbike."

Park officials also warn that visitors who get close to the deer can cause females serious stress, causing them to give birth later in the rutting season and making their babies less likely to thrive.