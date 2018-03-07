Ice warning for commuters as temperatures plummet to below freezing

Commuters across the Central Belt are being warned of icy conditions on some of Scotland’s busiest roads over the next two days as temperatures plummet to below freezing.

The Met Office issued a yellow “be aware” warning for Strathclyde, Central, Tayside and Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and the Highlands, which will come into force from 9pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

It reads: “Icy patches are likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some longer journey times are possible.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”

Occasional showers are expected on Wednesday evening and overnight, leaving wet surfaces and resulting in ice formation, particuarly in areas where remnants of recent snowfalls have been melting.

Police Scotland have also advised motorists to take care on the roads following a number of serious accidents as result of last week’s extreme weather conditions.

Yellow warning for ice issued. Picture: Met Office

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Deputy Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, said: “Although the weather conditions are slowly getting back to normal, I want to remind motorists that we are still very much in winter, and conditions remain challenging. We have had a number of serious accidents on our roads today, and while it is too early to say that they were all weather-related, I would stress to everyone using our roads to continue to take extra care and follow the advice which is on our website and our social media channels.”