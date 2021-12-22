RJ Ellroy, left, and Ian Rankin, right.

Ellory's fake Amazon reviews were exposed by spy writer Jeremy Duns, who shared his evidence against the bestselling British novelist in a series of tweets.

Busting Ellory last week, Duns wrote on Twitter: “Ellory writes 5-star reviews of his own work on Amazon. Long, purple tributes to his own magnificent genius.

“RJ Ellory also writes shoddy, sh***y sniping reviews of other authors’ work on Amazon, under an assumed identity.”

Duns went on to say that he chose to expose Ellory because “it is only right”.

“I've never read Ellory's work, have once shaken his hand, this is not a personal attack, I’m not the world's ethics policeman.

Praising yourself is pathetic. Attacking other writers like this? I have no time for it, and have no time for anyone who defends it.”

Coming clean on Facebook, Ellory wrote: “Over the last ten years I have posted approximately 12 reviews of my own books, and I also criticised a book written by Stuart MacBride, and another by Mark Billingham, both of whom had done nothing to warrant such criticism.”

“This I regret deeply, but time cannot be turned back. I have apologised for what I have done, and I hope in time that we can move beyond this.”

A group of 49 of Britain’s leading authors, including Rankin, Val McDermid and Lee Child condemned the “abuse” in a letter to the Daily Telegraph.

Several bestselling US authors publicly supported the letter, including Michael Connelly, Anne Rice and Karin Slaughter.

Fake online reviews are estimated to potentially influence £23 billion of UK consumer spending every year, according to Government figures.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is currently leading an investigation into fake reviews, which includes a formal probe into Amazon and Google over concerns they have not been doing enough to combat fake reviews on their sites.

It follows action taken by the CMA last year over the trading of fake reviews, which resulted in Facebook, Instagram and eBay removing groups and banning individuals for buying and selling fake reviews on their sites.

NTS eCrime team national co-ordinator Mike Andrews said: “Bogus online reviews damage legitimate businesses and prop up those seeking to make a fast buck by selling shoddy goods.

“Many of those we surveyed said they felt deceived, conned and tricked after unwittingly falling for the fakes, often only realising the reviews were suspicious when it was too late.

“We urge those doing their Christmas shopping online to look out for fake online reviews and avoid being left out of pocket by using our tips.”

Consumer minister Paul Scully said: “Last summer we published our plans to make fake reviews illegal, and I encourage shoppers this Christmas to follow National Trading Standards’ advice for staying savvy online.”

CMA senior director of consumer protection George Lusty said: “We know this is a big issue for shoppers, which is why we’re investigating concerns that Amazon and Google have not been doing enough to tackle fake reviews. But if you’re worried about being duped online this festive season, there are steps you can take to reduce the risk.”

