Hunt for ‘Justin Bieber look-a-like’ accused of slapping woman’s bottom

Police are hunting a Justin Bieber look-a-like accused of slapping a woman’s bottom.

Officers are hunting the pervert who also tried to kiss the victim as he approached her in a street in broad daylight.

Northamptonshire Police released the image of the suspect which was mocked on social media for the man’s similarity to the 24-year-old pop star.

The bizarre e-fit shows the suspect wearing a black baseball cap and what appears to be a brown shawl covering his arms and neck.

Writing on Facebook, Liam Rose said: “Is it too late for him to say sorry?”

Jessica Nevin, said: “Jesus Northamptonshire police please sort out the person that is in charge of your social media posts. They are getting worse.”

John Grane said: “Looks armless to me.”

Tony Carron said: “How could he touch her and slap her bottom? He clearly has no arms.”

Kirsty Biggerstaff wrote: “Northants police your posts are comedy gold, PS I hope you catch them.”

Garrie McAllister said: “Bieber’s careers gone that South he’s resorted to prowling the streets of Northampton.”

Police issued the e-fit after a woman was attacked on Claire Street in Northampton, at 10.30am on October 16.

A spokesperson said: “A woman was approached by a man who started to question her about her job, he then asked for her phone number several times.

“The victim stated that she had to get back to work at which point the man hugged her and kissed her against he will.

“As she pushed away from him and attempted to walk off, the man slapped her on her bottom.

“Officers are seeking to identify the man in the e-fit and anyone who recognises him or has any other information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

If is not the first time Northamptonshire Police have been ridiculed for their e-fits.

Last week the force came under fire for issuing an e-fit of a suspected sex fiend who looked like WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.