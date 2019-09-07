Hundreds of police in central Glasgow as Republican marches met with counter-protests

Hundreds of police - many wearing riot gear - are in the centre of Glasgow as two controversial Irish Republican marches through the city are met with dozens of counter-protesters.

Dramatic video footage showed dozens of officers charging down Hope Street to head of a counter protest that had formed close to the main march, which involves controversial Republican group Cairde Na hEireann.

The group's Twitter announced earlier: "Today Cairde na hÉireann will march to La Pasionaria statue on the Clydeside to remember the 550 people from Scotland who fought in the International Brigades, 65 of them losing their lives, against Franco’s fascist forces in the Spanish civil war."

They later tweeted: "A huge thanks to everyone that took part in today's commemoration in Glasgow. It was great to see Irish republicans turn out in numbers to remember the International Brigades. We will never bow down to threats and intimidation from fascists in our city. ¡No Pasaran!"

A second march went from Blythswood Square to Barrowlands Park, where leaders gave speeches.

Counter-protesters were hemmed in by police at the former Old Ship Bank pub near Trongate.

Counter-demonstrators hemmed in.

The demonstration comes just a week after ugly scenes in Govan last Friday evening, which saw clashes between loyalists opposed to a separate march in favour of Irish unity.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Today's marches were allowed to go ahead by Glagow City Council despite concerns that more violent clashes could take place.

A Police Scotland tweet earlier this afternoon said: "Significant police presence in Glasgow today for the public processions. Officers have already arrested a 33 year-old man for carrying an offensive weapon. We want to re-emphasise that anyone intent on becoming involved in any kind of criminal behaviour will be dealt with."