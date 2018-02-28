Hundreds of drivers stranded overnight on snow-covered M80

Hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight on Scotland’s M80 after the weather conditions brought traffic to a complete standstill.

Services worked throughout the night to try and clear the road so drivers could make their way home.

Most of the vehicles have since been cleared though a few remain stranded in the road after drivers decided to leave them behind.

Local residents have been doing their part, bringing out food for those stuck in their cars, while mountain rescue teams were giving out water.

Drivers on the ground have complained about the lack of information coming with most sitting in their parked cars for several hours.

The M80 remains closed between junction 8 and junction 9.

Father-of-two Steve Buist was one motorist forced to leave his car, he told STV: “The police were talking about closing the motorway.

“We got on the motorway at 2pm and at about 5.30pm I decided to leave the car as I was low on diesel and mobile phone battery.

“I had two young kids in the car so I thought I would take my chances while it was light outside.

Drivers face being stuck on the motorway overnight. Picture: PA

“Your immediate thoughts were the safety of my children. I knew I couldn’t run the engine overnight. Temperatures were dropping and it was already -3C so I couldn’t make them sleep in the car.”

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has said he will be holding talks with a number of employers after people were left stranded in snow while travelling for work.

People had been told to avoid travelling after the warnings for heavy snow and ice were issued - including the highest level red alert in central parts of Scotland

Speaking to Reporting Scotland, Mr Yousaf said: “Some employers have been extremely flexible, but clearly some haven’t.

There are tailbacks lasting hours on the M80 near Glasgow. Picture: PA

“There will be some conversations I’ll be having after this weather event because I have seen HGVs that are carrying home furniture, stationery and piping.

“Now, I’m not convinced that is all necessary and many of the incidents we’ve seen have involved a loss of traction from HGVs.”

The Met Office warnings cover most of the country including central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland, the Lothians and Borders and Strathclyde areas.

Betterthanzero said it had been “inundated” with messages from people working in the hospitality sector saying they were being “forced” to travel to work.

The Scottish trade union group claimed employees could use legislation as a basis for refusing to make the journey, over safety fears.

Extreme conditions are expected in red alert areas between 3pm on Wednesday and 10am on Thursday, while an amber warning for snow is in place across central, eastern and northern parts of the country until 6pm on Thursday.

A further meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room has been held, chaired by the Deputy First Minister and attended by Mr Yousaf, to prepare for the forecast.

Disruption has seen NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde announce all non-essential operations and outpatient appointments for Thursday would be rearranged.

First Glasgow halted its bus services at 3pm due to the snow, while Stagecoach called off its operations in Fife for the remainder of Wednesday.

It is the first red alert for snow in Scotland since a new warning system came into place in 2011.

