Hundreds feared dead as ferry capsizes in Tanzania

Have your say

At least 44 people have been confirmed dead after a ferry sank on Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

Hundreds are feared missing in the incident.

John Mongella, the commissioner of Mwanza, said 37 people have been rescued after today’s capsizing.

However, there was believed to be more than 400 people on board the MV Nyerere.

The nationalities of those missing are yet to be confirmed.

Rescue efforts have been suspended until daybreak on Friday.

The MV Nyerere ferry overturned near the shore between the islands of Ukora and Bugolora.

Locals joined with emergency teams in rescue efforts.

Accidents are common on Africa’s largest lake, Victoria, where boats often depart overcrowded.