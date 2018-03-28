Humza Yousaf: ‘Beast from the East’ warnings could have been clearer

Confusion over severe weather warnings during the "Beast from the East" snowfall could lead to changes to the system, transport minister Humza Yousaf told MSPs today.

The first top-level Met Office red warning for snow in Scotland for ten years was triggered by the worst snowfall for two decades on 28 February.

Hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight on the M80 on 28 February. Picture: PA

It caused widespread transport disruption wiith hundreds of drivers stranded overnight on the M80 between Glasgow and Stirling.

However, Mr Yousaf said there had been confusion over lesser amber - "be prepared" - warnings, which were in force before and after the red - "take action" - alert was in operation.

He described these as "severe amber" warnings - or more significant than the amber warnings that had been issued for snow in January.

The difference is because amber warnings can vary in severity depending at which point they are in the matrix used to calculate them, which is based on a combination of the likelihood and expected impact of bad weather.

Severe weather warning matrix. Picture: Met Office

The minister told the rural economy and connectivity committee: "I was very aware that when the warning went from red to amber people thought everything would be ok.

"Even when it went from amber to yellow ["be aware"], we still faced challenges."

Mr Yousaf said the authorities had tried to issue more "aligned" warnings when the "Beast from the East" hit because those put out for the January snowfall had been too numerous and confusing.

Bus operators agreed the warnings could have been communicated better.

Severe weather warning colour matrix. Picture: Met Office

George Mair, director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport Scotland, said: "There appeared to be different understandings about the warnings."

He suggested adopting a numerical scale that is used in several European countries.

