Humiliated disabled man says DWP took away mobility car after ‘agonising assessment’

A disabled man who claims he cannot walk says he has had his mobility car “cruelly” taken away following a ‘humiliating’ assessment by officials.

Stephen Scott, 52, says he is unable to walk without assistance and had to drag himself off the ground into a wheelchair using his arms during the “agonising” evaluation.

Weeks later Stephen received a letter from the Department of Works and Pensions (DWP) saying his disability benefit was being withdrawn as a result of the assessment.

The decision means that Stephen - who suffers from arthritis - will have to give up his mobility car after four years, which he relies on to go shopping and attend appointments.

Stephen, form York, North Yorks, says the vehicle is his “last piece of independence” and that without it he will become housebound.

The car is available to him as part of the Motability scheme, which enables disabled people to lease adapted cars using their disability benefits.

The DWP says Stephen’s benefit, the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), is no longer warranted because the assessment proved he can move “independently”.

However Stephen claims the decision was based purely on the fact he was able to haul himself into a seat from the ground, which he did by using his arms not his legs.

His report comes amid increasing accusations of harsh DWP assessment criteria for disability benefits.

Stephen said: “I am completely reliant on my mobility car to get around.

READ MORE - Nicola Sturgeon accuses Jeremy Corbyn of stalling on vote to topple PM

“Without it I’m not going to be able to go shopping or get to appointments, which are the only things I’m able to get out of the house for now.

“I don’t understand the decision at all, it’s unfair and cruel. I can’t walk.”

He added: “The assessment itself was agonising, I was in an incredible amount of pain after getting myself up from the floor.

“No physical examinations other than that were carried out, so the decision has essentially been made on that alone, which is ridiculous.

“I was in disbelief when I got the news, I need that car.”

Stephen worked as a supermarket manager and delivery driver before being diagnosed with arthritis five years ago.

Since then he has been using a mobility car to maintain independence.

READ MORE - Glasgow City Council approved £200m build-to-let development

Despite it’s adapted features Stephen still needs help from his partner Erica Jirgena, 59, to get in and out.

A DWP spokesperson confirmed the decision to withdraw Stephen’s benefits, saying it was made following an assessment by a qualified healthcare professional.

The letter Stephen received through the post said: “Informal observations showed you were able to transfer independently from a laying position on the floor into your wheelchair, and from your wheelchair onto the examination couch, indicating good range of movement and power in your lower limbs.

“There was no evidence of lower limbs muscle wastage and you reported you were able to drive to your consultation.

“I decided you can stand and then move using an aid or appliance more than 20 metres but no more than 50 metres.”

Stephen was told his mobility scooter funding would be taken away in 2015 as well but on that occasion the DWP backtracked following local press coverage.

In July he the DWP determined he was capable of working and planned to take away his Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

His appeal was rejected but last week he was contacted to say that there had been an error and he would continue to receive the benefit.

He has appealed the DWP’s latest decision regarding his mobility car.