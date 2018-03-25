Huge LEGO Flying Scotsman to go on display in Livingston

A large scale LEGO model of the Flying Scotsman is to go on display in Livingston this Easter.

Designed by Bright Bricks, the 8-metre long LEGO model of the legendary loco will be on show at The Centre in Livingston from 4-8 April.

It is part of a special Easter event titled Mini Makers, which will include a number of dramatic displays intended to enthrall children and adults alike.

READ MORE: Scotland’s Jacobite history depicted in LEGO

Comprised from a whopping 100,000 LEGO bricks, the highly-detailed scale recreation features a coal tender containing miniature pieces of coal and a cut section showing passengers enjoying luxury service in the carriages.

The Mini Makers event will include ‘Make and Take’ model building sessions where LEGO brick artists will share tricks to help youngsters build their own special creations to take home, including Easter and transport themed options and a unicorn.

At the Minifigures Zone children will also have the chance to let their imagination run wild making customised minifigures and spend the day at play tables with 15kg of LEGO bricks.

Little ones, meanwhile, will be able to while the hours away in the age-appropriate DUPLO brick pit.

READ MORE: LEGO is looking for someone to play around with bricks for £27000 a year

Visitors are also being invited to join in an Easter Egg Hunt to find 15 LEGO brick Easter Eggs hidden around the mall to be in with a chance of winning a LEGO bricks Egg and a family lunch and also take part in the making of a giant, 2m x 2m Spring mosaic to be displayed in the mall.

The real life version of the world-famous steam engine was built in 1923 and designed by Edinburgh-born Sir Nigel Gresley.

In 1934, it became the first locomotive to break the 100mph speed barrier.

After almost a decade of work, the Flying Scotsman returned to the tracks in 2016 following an extensive £4.2 million restoration.