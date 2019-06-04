Huge fire at Newtown Park – home of Bo’ness United

Firefighters are battling a huge fire at Newtown Park, the home of Bo’ness United Fotball Club.

The blaze, which started just before 1.30pm at the stadium has sent an enormous plume of black smoke over the town.

An image taken at the scene of a fire at Newton Park stadium in Bo'ness

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “I can confirm we are in attendance at Newton Park after a call was received at 1.29pm today.

“There are three appliances in attendance but unfortunately we don’t have any further details as yet or information about what caused the fire.”

A building used by Kinneil Band has also been damaged in the blaze, while nearby Kinneil Primary School has been evacuated.