Housing market expectations take off in Scotland as rest of UK struggles

Expectations for the Scottish housing market are improving, with more potential buyers becoming active north of the border as the rest of the UK stalled.

The latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) residential market survey for December found new buyer enquiries in Scotland had picked up.

This was in contrast to the overall British housing market, which continued to display a lack of momentum last month, with buyer interest edging lower.

Twenty eight per cent more surveyors in Scotland said prices rose in the past three months than those who said they fell.

However, the supply of properties coming onto the market remains a key concern for Scottish surveyors.

New vendor instructions to sell remained in negative territory for the ninth consecutive month.

Gail Hunter, RICS director in Scotland, said: “Whilst there are regional variations in the market, the overall picture presented by the latest survey is one of rising expectations as buyer interest increases.

“However, respondents continue to cite a lack of stock as a key market concern and indeed the December survey points to a gap between supply and demand as new buyer enquiries rise whilst instructions to sell are broadly flat.

“Anecdotally, it seems that the changes to Land and Buildings Transaction Tax continues to have a negative impact on instructions to sell in the middle-to-prime brackets of the market and this is having a detrimental trickle-down effect in other house price brackets.

“Unless supply increases, this could act to temper expectations in the months ahead.”

The survey found newly agreed sales rose in December. There were also increases in new buyer enquiries.

Instructions to sell were broadly flat at minus 2 per cent.

The three-month price expectations balance at 33 per cent picked up from 25 per cent in November.

Meanwhile, three-month sales expectations data at 34 per cent was also higher than the previous month when it was 30 per cent.

