Hotel owned by Andy Murray awarded top possible rating

A hotel owned by tennis legend Sir Andy Murray has been awarded the top possible rating following an inspection by national tourism organisation VisitScotland.

Cromlix House Hotel, a Victorian mansion just three miles from Sir Andy’s home town of Dunblane, became one of only two Five Star Gold Country House hotels in the country.

The two-time Wimbledon champion purchased the hotel in 2013 after it had ran into financial difficulties and reopened it as a 15-bedroom luxury hotel after extensive refurbishment.

Cromlix was awarded the Gold Star Award, which highlights excellence in all aspects of hospitality, following a grading in accordance with VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance scheme.

The hotel is set in 34 acres of grounds, and boasts a restaurant overseen by top chef Albert Roux, as well as Gate lodges and in-room spa treatments.

Sir Andy, one of Scotland’s most famous sporting heroes, was held his wedding reception at the venue following his marriage to Kim Sears in 2015.

Graeme Green, General Manager at Cromlix House Hotel, said: “Everyone at Cromlix is over the moon to receive this grading from VisitScotland. Reinventing the glorious era of grand country house living, we strive to give our guests the very best experience so it’s wonderful to receive this recognition.”

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland Chief Executive said: “It’s fantastic to hear that Cromlix has become a Five Star Gold Country House Hotel. To achieve our highest possible grading is very rare and a true testament to the team’s hard work and dedication to provide visitors with the highest standard of service.

“Our Quality Assurance Schemes are world-leading and provide a trusted, independent and impartial source of information for visitors. The star rating reflects the entire visitor experience, as well as the investment in the business to make it as economically sustainable and profitable as it can be.”