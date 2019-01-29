Horse riding therapy centre in hunt for new premises

A social enterprise which helps those with mental health issues and social impairments through horse riding is facing closure.

Eyemouth-based Eat Sleep Ride has been given less than a month to find new premises to run their equestrian charity.

Failure to do so will result in a loss of jobs and therapy for those with mental health and social impairments.

For the last year, the social enterprise has been offering therapy of horse riding to develop self-esteem, communication and social skills in those who need help.

They were given a notice to leave their accommodation on the 24th December and are now searching for a new home for their 12 horses.

Danielle Mckinnon, director at Eat Sleep Ride C.I.C, said: “Having spent many months creating jobs and investing in the farm, it is a great shame that we are now having to leave our home and start again. Unless we find a new place fast, we will no longer be able to offer the education and therapy that has changed so many lives.

"The team and I have created something special here and we need your help to keep the project alive. We have a vision for the future and plan to build on what we already have. All we need is a new location to make this a reality.

"So please, if you have a new location that you think will suit us, then get in touch. If you share our vision and want to help, then please get in touch. Together we can build a better future and grow the economy whilst giving back to the surrounding communities.”

Michael Gilmartin, whose son takes lessons at the centre, said the closure would be "devastating".

“My son has been attending Eat Sleep Ride for several months now and it has had a noticeable impact on him. He has greatly enjoyed the friendships that he has made and looks forward to the lessons each week. Not only has he benefited from the social aspect, but the riding itself has strengthen his core and helped with his disability.

"It will be devastating if they can’t find a new place and are forced to shut their doors for good.”

They group are actively seeking a new place and welcome anyone who can help to contact them at DMc85@hotmail.co.uk