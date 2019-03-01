Homes evacuated as Edinburgh police deal with ‘suspicious item’ on Annandale Street

Have your say

Homes have been evacuated as police in Edinburgh continued to deal with a ‘suspicious item’ discovered on a North Edinburgh street.

The item was reported to police at about 11:50am this morning.

One eye-witnesses at the scene say that neighbouring homes have been evacuated and that a funeral has been postponed at a nearby Mosque.

They have also described seeing a large police presence of about 8 to 10 cars, and a police cordon has been put up.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious item in the Annandale Street area.

“The incident was reported to police around 11.50am on Friday 1 March.

“Officers are currently investigating the circumstances at the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital