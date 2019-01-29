Homeless man raped woman, 57, after she chatted to him in Glasgow

Have your say

A homeless man raped a 57-year-old woman after she expressed concern for his welfare.

Today, at the High Court in Glasgow, James Campbell, 31, admitted raping the woman, on August 16, last year, around 6.30pm in a lane between West Nile Street, and Nelson Mandela Place, Glasgow.

Campbell, who lived with his mother in Paisley, Renfrewshire, was out begging on August 16, last year, in Buchanan Street, Glasgow, and the woman noticed he was not wearing a top – although it was cold and raining.

The woman asked him if he was alright and chatted to him for about 10 minutes. Campbell then followed her and refused to go away.

As the woman walked past the lane Campbell demanded a kiss before restraining her and raping her.

Campbell, who dressed in Celtic football club clothing and draped himself in an Irish tricolour, regularly begged in Buchanan Street.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: “He told the woman. ‘I love you. I want you to be my girlfriend.’ and she replied: ‘Don’t be daft. I don’t even know you.”

The court heard that the woman struggled with Campbell and repeatedly told him: “Please don’t” and “There is no need for this.”

Miss Gray added: “She repeatedly told him to stop and that he was hurting her. He did not stop and told her to shut up.

“A solicitor working in an office overlooking the lane saw the incident taking place and phoned the police.”

Officers arrived to find Campbell raping the woman and dragged him off her. He had fresh scratch marks on his outer thighs.

The woman was visibly shaken and upset. She had bruised legs and grazes on her private parts.

Campbell told police: “She wanted rough sex so I gave it to her.”

The brutal rape was captured on CCTV and was described by Miss Gray as ‘graphic’ and added: “It includes images of the woman and the accused in a state of partial undress.”

Judge Lady Stacey placed Campbell, who has been in custody since August, last year, on the sex offenders’ register.

Lady Stacey told Campbell, who has previous convictions: “In light of the seriousness of the crime and your fairly extensive previous convictions I will see if an extended sentence is required.”

Sentenced was deferred on Campbell until March 1 to obtain background reports.

Solicitor advocate Alastair Gray will give his plea in mitigation then.