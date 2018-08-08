Homebase ‘to axe 60 stores putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk’

DIY retailer Homebase has announced plans to close 60 stores across the UK next week, which will threaten more than 1,000 jobs, according to Sky News.

The struggling retailer currently has 17 locations across Scotland, including one store in Edinburgh and two in Glasgow.

In May, Homebase was sold by its Australian owner Wesfarmers to retail restructuring firm Hilco, closing the chapter on a disastrous foray into British retail.

The deal, for a nominal sum thought to be £1, will see Wesfarmers book a loss of up to £230 million and see the firm exit the UK after picking up the DIY chain for £340 million in 2016.

More to follow.