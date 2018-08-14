Homebase set to close 42 stores putting 1,500 jobs at risk

Have your say

DIY retailer Homebase is set to close 42 stores, putting around 1,500 jobs at risk.

The DIY chain is closing the stores via a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA), a procedure used by struggling firms to shut under-performing shops.

Restructuring experts at Alvarez & Marsal will carry out the CVA, which will require the support of landlords.

An official announcement from the company is due later on Tuesday.