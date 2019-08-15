Home Office in London 'on lockdown' after stabbing outside building

Have your say

The Home Office in Westminster is on lock-down after reports of a stabbing at the building.

A cordon has been set up, with two police cars outside and several others parked up nearby.

An image shared online appeared to show a bloodied, topless man being helped by a police officer and someone from the ambulance service.

Staff at the Home Office have been told to remain in the building.

In a statement, the Met said: "Police were called at 1.06pm on Thursday to Marsham Street following a report of a man with a knife at the location.

"Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries.

"London Ambulance Service attended the address where they are with the injured party.

"The injuries are currently being treated as life threatening.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."