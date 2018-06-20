Hollywood star Bill Murray blown away by Edinburgh devotee’s body art

Hollywood star Bill Murray is known for his world-weary face, and his hangdog looks have been plastered across countless billboards across the world.

But the veteran actor and comedian didn’t expect to be confronted by his own image tattooed on the left thigh of his biggest fan when he ventured outside the stage door at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre.

Beauty salon owner and self-confessed body art fanatic Gemma Campbell was waiting for the star of Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation after attending his sellout show where the actor had been performing with German cellist Jan Vogler on Monday night.

And she was only too happy to lift up her dress to give the funnyman a peek at the startlingly accurate portrayal of himself when he ventured out to say hello.

Gemma, 31, owner of Gem Precision Beauty on Rose Street, explained: “I absolutely love Bill Murray and have seen everything he’s done. I have lots of tattoos dedicated to all the things I like, from a pizza slice to the face of Regan in the Exorcist... and Bill Murray.

“My partner Jason bought us tickets fich was great, or the show, whand we were hanging around outside after trying to get to meet Bill, but there was a huge crowd and we were pretty sure it would be fruitless.

“Then Jason spotted the woman who had been turning the pages for the music earlier on stage and he just went up to her and explained how I was Bill’s biggest fan so I then showed her the tattoo. She was blown away and said she was going to go backstage and ask him to come out and say hello.

“The next thing he came out and shouted to the crowd ‘Where is the girl with the ink? Where is the girl with the ink?’.

“When I showed him he said ‘that’s incredible!’ and asked the crowd ‘does it look like me?’ as he held my leg up, and they all roared. He was such a gentleman, I’ll never forget it.”

Gemma had the £400 tattoo done by renowned portrait specialist Marcin Ptak of Inkdependent Tattoo and Piercing in Dalry Road at a tattoo convention at the Corn Exchange two years ago. The artwork took eight hours to create and it was completed in one sitting.

Gemma said: “I gave Marcin a photo of Bill Murray from Time Magazine and he worked from that. I’m pretty happy with it all in all!”