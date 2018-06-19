Historic Scottish cricket stump to go under the hammer

A stump from Scotland’s historic cricket win over England is set to go under the hammer for charity.

The stump, which will be signed by Scotland cricketers George Munsey and Preston Mommsen, is part of an online auction to support the Gordon’s Fightback campaign in raising money for MND Scotland.

It comes just a week after Scotland secured the biggest win in their cricketing history with a thrilling six-run defeat of England.

Callum MacLeod’s brilliant 140 not out took the home side to 371-5 in glorious batting conditions in Edinburgh.

Speaking from the Netherlands where he is playing for Scotland in a tri-series T20 versus the Irish and Dutch, George Munsey who donated the stump, said: “However much I prize this memento of an amazing, historic day, it would be an even greater prize if it’s auction helped to find a cure for MND.

“I hope someone will dig as deep as we did to win it.”

Chair of MND Scotland, Lawrence Cowan, said: “Not only is this a chance for people to own a piece of Scottish sporting history, but it’s a chance to help us make MND history.

“I can’t thank George enough for his generosity in donating the stump. It will make such a difference in supporting our efforts to fund a cure for MND.

“In Scotland, there is a research revolution happening in MND – and it is made possible by people’s generous donations. MND Scotland funded research is opening up new leads in our efforts to understand the disease and find new treatments.

“Bidding for items like this will help us in our work to bring drug trials to Scotland and support cutting edge research into a cure. So, get online, get bidding and get behind cutting edge MND research.”

Other online auction items include a boomerang signed by all 12 I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here stars from the 2017 series and an incredible painting by broadcaster Andrew Marr from one of his upcoming art exhibitions.

The online auction coincides with a fundraising dinner being held to celebrate the life and legacy of MND campaigner Gordon Aikman who died of the terminal neurological condition in February 2017.

The Gordon’s Fightback Dinner is being held on Thursday. 21 June (World MND Day) in Edinburgh.

The event will have a live performance from Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and a live auction will be announced by Scottish rugby legends Doddie Weir - who himself has MND - and Scott Hastings.

Members of the public can bid online at gordonsfightback.co.uk.

