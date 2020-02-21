Hillwaker dies after falling near summit of Scottish mountain

Have your say

A hiker has been killed after a fall in the Highlands yesterday, police have confirmed.

Police said the alarm was raised at around 4.25pm on Thursday.

The accident happened on Thursday on Liathach in Torridon.

The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Liathach.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a report of concern for a person after a 37-year-old man fell while walking in the Torridon area.

Mountain rescue

"The incident was reported around 4.25pm on Thursday February 20 and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Members of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team assisted at the scene of the accident.