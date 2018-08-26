Hilarious tweet showing Pope Francis reaction to Daniel O’Donnell’s performance goes viral

Pope Francis touched down at Dublin airport yesterday morning for a 36-hour trip that saw him join an audience of 82,500 in the Croke Park sports stadium.

The reason for the Pope’s visit is the World Meeting of Families (WMOF), which is being held in Dublin this year.

He ended his first day of engagements by joining 82,000 others at the musicalcelebration in the landmark Croke Park Gaelic Athletic Association stadium.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli was among those to sing for the Pope, delivering a powerful rendition of Ave Maria, which the Pope seemed to enjoy but it was his reaction to Country singer Daniel O’Donnell, that got the attention of social media.

Daniel sang a version of the Bellamy Brothers hit Let Your Love Flow, and the Pope appeared to roll his eyes during the performance.

@markdaniel1990 filmed the reaction and tweeted: “The Pope reacting to Daniel O’Donnell performing has made my day”

The tweet has been seen over 179,000 times and has gained over 4,800 likes and 1,805 re-tweets.

@donall_sally joked: “He needs a big red buzzer!!!!”

@EoinPoil added: “very unfair to subject Francis to this!” While @darthhoopy1 posted: “Even the pope knows he’s a cringer lol”

During the festivities, Pope Francis delighted a young fan by taking a selfie with her. Alison Nevin, 12, from Swords in Dublin - who was brought along as a representative of the Traveller community to meet Pope Francis during the Festival of Families - saw the golden opportunity for a selfie with the leader of the Catholic Church, and took it.

Her mum, Brigid, told the Press Association it is important that young traveller people have confidence in themselves, and Alison, who has met Pope Francis before, is a good example for others.

She said: “It was a lovely experience for us all, we were given two tickets for myself and Alison to attend, but we weren’t expecting to get up that close to him.

“One of the speakers brought Alison up along with her, as a representative of the young Traveller community.

“She was a bit nervous when she was sitting on the bench waiting to meet with him, but she said the nervousness left when she got up.

“She said she had been thinking of asking him for a selfie in her head, and didn’t tell anyone about it, just decided to go for it.

“She’s absolutely over the moon, her Facebook and Instagram were hopping off all over the place.

“We had to turn the phones off last night, they were ringing non-stop, and the picture was shared over and over.

“She starts her first day of secondary school tomorrow, so she’ll be started school famous.”

