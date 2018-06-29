Highlands-set thriller Calibre wins top award at Film Festival

Have your say

Calibre, the debut feature of British filmmaker Matt Palmer, has scooped the top award at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The 72nd celebration of film closes on Sunday after screening more than 120 new features.

Calibre, starring Jack Lowden and Martin McCann, took the Michael Powell Award for best British film.

It sees their characters head to an isolated village in the Highlands for a weekend hunting trip that turns into a struggle for survival.

Writer-director Palmer said: “Winning this prestigious award represents an amazing culmination to the nine years of intense work which brought the film to fruition.

“We’ve been completely thrilled by the amazing response from Edinburgh International Film Festival audiences and had a fantastic experience at the festival.”

After receiving its world premiere in Edinburgh, Calibre will launch globally on Netflix from Friday.

The festival jury said: “Beautifully shot, technically accomplished, with a fantastic ensemble performance, director and screenwriter Matt Palmer pitches the tension and emotional journey flawlessly.

“We are fully invested in the characters and their dilemmas as the choices they make lead to a shattering conclusion.”

The award for best performance in a British feature film went jointly to Liv Hill and Sinead Matthews for their roles in Jellyfish, the debut feature by writer-director James Gardner.

Cyril Shaublin’s Those Who Are Fine took the award for best international feature film.

The 12-day festival will close on Sunday with the UK premiere of Swimming with Men.