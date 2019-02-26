Highland footballer missing for over a week found ‘safe and well’

A Highland footballer who was missing for over a week has been found safe and well, the police have reported.

The police, who thanked the public for their assistance in the search, stated that Richard Finnis was located by their specialist dog unit, following extensive police searches in the Inverness area.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Highland league team Strathspey Thistle, was last seen in Inverness at 1.20pm on February 16 and was reported missing after failing to turn up to play for his team.

His car was then reportedly discovered near to the village of Cannich, off the A831, last Monday night.

A statement on the official Northern Police Twitter account said that Mr Finnis had been “traced safe and well” by one of their police dogs.