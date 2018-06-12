High winds set to batter Scotland on Thursday

Have your say

Severe wind gusts are forecast to batter Scotland on Thursday.

The Met Office has released a yellow warning advising a spell of very windy weather was expected, with gusts of 50 to 60mph likely.

The alert is in place from 3am to 3pm on Thursday.

Scotland’s west coast is expected to be hit worst by the high winds.

The weather front is also expected to bring heavy rainfall.

Scots have been warned to expect some cancellations of road, rail air and ferry services.

There is also a “slight chance” of some damage to buildings, power cuts, and injuries or a danger to life from large waves.

Flying debris is also a small risk.

A Met Office statement said: “A very windy spell will develop during Wednesday night in association with a deep area of low pressure.

“The strongest winds will reach the west coast during the early hours of Thursday before spreading eastwards during the day.

“Westerly winds are likely to gust between 50 and 60mph in many areas and possibly around 70mph in some exposed locations.

“Winds should gradually ease from the west during Thursday afternoon.

“In addition, a spell of heavy rain will accompany the wind with the highest rainfall totals over parts of western Scotland.”