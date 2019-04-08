Hibs fan who confronted Rangers’ James Tavernier jailed and given 10-year ban

A Hibs fan who climbed out of the stand at Easter Road and confronted Rangers’ captain James Tavernier has been jailed for 100 days and given a 10-year football match ban.

Cameron Mack, 21, climbed over the advertising hoarding at the stadium and kicked the ball away from the defender.

Hibs fan Cameron Mack is led away from Police after running onto the park and confronting Rangers captain James Tavernier

Mack, of Port Seton, pleaded guilty on March 11th - three days after the game - to a breach of the peace charge which included acting in an aggressive manner towards the Rangers player.

Sentencing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court was deferred until today for the production of background reports.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Wilson, told Sheriff Adrian Cottam that his client had gone to the match with his father and a family friend and they had met up with others.

The Hibs fan is led away by police.

Mack, he said, had far too much to drink, adding:“He told me that when he hit the fresh air he became intoxicated and remembers little or nothing about this incident.”

His actions, said Mr Wilson, had serious consequences, bringing shame to his family and anger among others.

Mr Wilson said that Mack, who lived with his partner and two young children, received death threats to himself and his partner, threats of serious violence and people coming to the door and getting in touch with relatives.

Mr Wilson added: “The police advised that he, his wife and children, should leave the family home”.

Some messages had caused extreme anxiety to his family and he was devastated at having caused it.

Mr Wilson said his client apologised to Tavernier and both football clubs and accepted that his actions could have led to widespread disturbances in the stadium.

He added that his client had no previous convictions of any kind and was assessed as being at low risk of re-offending.

Sheriff Cottam told Mack he fully appreciated the reaction the incident had caused and that Mack was a first offender, but he had to consider the protection of the public.

This, he added, was not an isolated incident, but was part of widening disorder in Scottish football. He jailed Mack for 100 days and imposed a 10 year Football Banning Order.

