Hibs fan given CPR after collapsing during game at Easter Road

A Hibs fan took ill during this afternoon’s match at Easter Road and had to be given CPR, it has been reported.

Fans took to social media during today’s 5-3 win over Kilmarnock to report that a spectator had taken ill and was being treated by medical staff and stewards.

It is understood that the supporter, who was seated in the West Stand, collapsed at the start of the second half.

READ MORE: Hibs 5-3 Kilmarnock: Hibs seal fourth place in epic tussle with Killie

They were then given CPR by medics for around 20 minutes.

Photos online show the supporter being stretchered off by paramedics.

One Hibs fan wrote on Twitter: “Fair play to the stewards and paramedics reviving a fan at the Hibs game today after having a heart attack, doing 20 minutes of CPR. Round of applause”

