HGV collision leaves two seriously injured in Linlithgow

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and an HGV lorry in Linlithgow.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident on the A904 at the Champany Junction north west of Linlithgow at around 3:40pm this afternoon.

It is understood the collision involved a car and an HGV lorry.

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are currently still on the scene conducting collision investigations and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Local access to Blackness is still available.

