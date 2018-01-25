Heroin and cocaine worth £130k seized in Aberdeen

Have your say

Drugs with a street value of almost £130,000 have been seized in a police operation in Aberdeen.

CID officers recovered “significant quantities” of heroin and cocaine from Guild Street in the city centre on Wednesday following a search.

A 37-year-old man from London was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “This latest seizure is yet more evidence of our commitment to infiltrating illegal substances before they make it into our communities.

“It should send a clear warning that this illegal trade is not welcome here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.