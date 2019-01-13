Heroic Scottish schoolboy cuts dad free from car after horror crash

A quick thinking schoolboy saved his father’s life after helping to cut him free from a horror collision.

Stuart Pearce was picking up his son Nathan from the 11-year-old’s mum’s house around 3pm on Friday (January 11) when the freak crash took place.

A dad was rushed to hospital after a bus smashed into his car and dragged it into a nearby house. Picture: SWNS

The incident happened on Carnbroe Road, Coatbridge after a school bus drove away from a bus stop on the street and struck the back of Mr Pearce’s parked Mazda, forcing his car into two bungalows.

After seeing the smashed vehicle, Nathan rushed back inside his mum’s house to get a knife to help cut his dad free from the wreckage.

There were no pupils on the bus at the time of the crash and both Mr Pearce, 34, and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries.

Nathan’s mum, who asked not to be named, said: “We heard a bang and ran out and saw Stuart’s car had hit the house.

A dad was rushed to hospital after a bus smashed into his car and dragged it into a nearby house. Picture: SWNS

“Nathan grabbed a knife to give to his dad so Stuart could cut his seatbelt and crawl out the car.

“His head was bleeding but we think he’ll be alright. He was taken to hospital.”

Stuart’s dad said it was a “miracle” the crash occurred when it did, as it was the only night his youngest grandson wasn’t in the back of the car.

He explained: “Normally when he picks Nathan up, Stuart has his six month old with him, Harry.

“His car seat is exactly where the bus hit so he’d be dead, Nathan would be dead too.

“My wife and daughter were at opposite ends of the street trying to get through but police wouldn’t let them.

“All we were thinking was ‘was Nathan in the car? Where is Nathan? Is Stuart okay?’”

The family say Stuart remains in hospital but is stable.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash and it’s understood the house which received the most damage was empty.